Police say baby abducted by mom now missing more than a week

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 3-month-old girl that officials said was abducted by her biological mother during a supervised visit has been missing for over a week without any leads.
Royalty Wolf was last seen on May 14 with her biological mother, Mikequera Randolph, who does not have custody.
Investigators said DCFS was supervising a visit at an apartment at 15th and Avers in Lawndale, when Randolph slipped out and ran off with the baby.
"The mom does have a record of violence and that has been shown in the courtroom and her criminal record," said Gia Hoffman, with the Missing Persons Awareness Network.
She was contacted by the foster mother of Randolph's oldest child.
Julianne Neely says all three of Randolph's children are in foster care, but stay in close contact with each other.
"The children have been asking, where is my sister? Being very concerned," Neely said.
Both Neely and Hoffman say there needs to be a greater sense of urgency in finding Royalty, and wonder why an Amber Alert has not been issued
A spokesperson for Chicago police says there is no vehicle description to use the alert system.
In the meantime, activists are trying to ramp up pressure to find Royalty Wolf, starting a Facebook page, and there's also a $1,500 reward for information leading to her safe return.
"We don't want to see harm to you Mikequera, we don't want to see you get in trouble, we just want you and this baby to be safe," said Neely.