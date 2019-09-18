Woman shot in Fulton River District near downtown Chicago by man on bicycle, police say

A woman has been injured by gunfire in the 200 Block of Milwaukee Ave Detectives are on scene reviewing video. Suspect is described as a male on a bicycle wearing dark clothing. Chief of Patrol Fred Waller will brief media at Headquarters at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/pWD7Dxq8TQ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 18, 2019

Video located by detectives shows an offender on a bicycle armed with handgun. Anyone seen in the area matching this description should be reported to 911 or anonymously at https://t.co/g9Q1SrKRdK pic.twitter.com/MFDuQS7jhM — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 18, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot by a man riding a bicycle Wednesday in the Fulton River District, just blocks from downtown Chicago.The shooting happened in broad daylight with witnesses within feet of the shooting at around 11:50 a.m. in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The woman, 29, was walking with a crowd when a man rode by on a bike and shot her in the back, according to police.Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson said detectives are investigating whether the shooting was targeted.Witnesses described the suspect as a man wearing a black hat and black T-shirt.Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released an image of the offender on a bicycle armed with a handgun, which was captured on surveillance video.Two Union Pacific Railroad workers were standing on the track above the scene when they heard gunshots."So that's when we looked down from the rails and seen there was a white female on the ground," said witness Everett McGee. "She looked like she was business dressed."The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.No one is in custody at this time, according to police.Police are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact the department immediately.