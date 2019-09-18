Woman shot in Fulton River District near downtown Chicago by man on bicycle, police say

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot by a man riding a bicycle Wednesday in the Fulton River District, just blocks from downtown Chicago.

The shooting happened in broad daylight with witnesses within feet of the shooting at around 11:50 a.m. in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The woman, 29, was walking with a crowd when a man rode by on a bike and shot her in the back, according to police.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson said detectives are investigating whether the shooting was targeted.



Witnesses described the suspect as a man wearing a black hat and black T-shirt.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released an image of the offender on a bicycle armed with a handgun, which was captured on surveillance video.



Two Union Pacific Railroad workers were standing on the track above the scene when they heard gunshots.

"So that's when we looked down from the rails and seen there was a white female on the ground," said witness Everett McGee. "She looked like she was business dressed."

EMBED More News Videos

A woman was shot and wounded Wednesday in the Fulton River District, just blocks from the Loop.



The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody at this time, according to police.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact the department immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fulton river districtloopwoman shotchicago shootingshootingbicyclechicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 shot, 3 critically injured in West Garfield Park
Pregnant woman killed after being hit by truck in River North
Amish men flee buggy after being pulled over for drinking and driving
Lightfoot introduces Chicago marijuana sales ordinance
Suspected Detroit serial killer charged with murder
Healthy victim brain dead in 9 days from mosquito-borne virus
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Show More
Florida hiring python hunters
Referee suspended after high school wrestler forced to cut locks
Atlanta man shares touching message with wife during two-day labor
Wheaton College students sue city, arguing Millennium Park rules violate free speech
Someone put up a Nazi flag at a Michigan elementary school
More TOP STORIES News