Police search for hit-and-run driver that left man injured in Chatham

Chicago police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a man in the Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a man in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night.

The victim was struck in the intersection of 76th Street and King Drive at about 9:14 p.m., police said. The man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver did not stop and render aid and fled the scene, police said. The driver was in a gray, 2-door 2018 Dodge Challenger with Illinois license plate #AY65420, police said. The front bumper and front grill parts were left on the scene.

Police said the vehicle may or may not still have the rear license plate still attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
