Police ask for help in search for missing Milwaukee family last seen Saturday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Milwaukee police are looking for a mother and her two young daughters who were last seen Saturday.

"Just get in contact with us. Let us know that you're all right. Because it's just so unlike you not to talk to somebody," said the missing woman's mother, Valeria Skinner-Banks.

The last time Skinner-Banks spoke to and saw her 26-year-old daughter Amarah Banks and her granddaughters was last Friday evening after the funeral for Amarah's one-year-old son Arzel, reported WITI.

"One of her sisters dropped her off, and that's the last they saw of her, going in to her apartment," Skinner-Banks said.

Amarah -- who goes by Jerica -- was supposed to meet her sister for brunch Saturday morning, but never showed up.

Then Monday morning 5-year-old Zaniya didn't go to school, and on Wednesday Jerica didn't show up for her job at Froedtert, according to Skinner-Banks.

"By the time Wednesday came, her dad and I woke up and I went, 'Okay, something's not right,'" Skinner-Banks said.

Skinner-Banks said there wasn't anything amiss inside her daughter's apartment, but they still have no idea where she and the kids could be.

"She's just the kind of person that's very consistent, and for her not to get in contact with us, and not to let us know that something is wrong," Skinner-Banks said.

Milwaukee police said Banks and her daughters were last seen in the area of Sherman and Green Tree Saturday morning.

Zanity was last seen with long black hair, a black coat and a long sleeve shirt. Camaria Banks, 4, was last seen with long braided black hair, blue coat with stars, a lion king shirt, and white pants.

"We're all trying to be strong. We're all trying to be positive. But, we're a little nervous, and we're all scared," said Skinner-Banks.
