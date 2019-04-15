Police search for NW Side hit-run driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help as they try to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side.

Police released surveillance video of the vehicle hitting a man on the 2400-block of North Kildare Avenue at about 1 p.m. on March 17. The victim was injured after being struck in the left foot, but was still able to sit up afterward.

The vehicle is described by police as a gray, newer model Honda CRV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohermosahit and runchicago crimesurveillance
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News