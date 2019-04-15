Police search for NW Side hit-run driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help as they try to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side.Police released surveillance video of the vehicle hitting a man on the 2400-block of North Kildare Avenue at about 1 p.m. on March 17. The victim was injured after being struck in the left foot, but was still able to sit up afterward.The vehicle is described by police as a gray, newer model Honda CRV.Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.