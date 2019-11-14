Police searching for suspect after nurse fatally shot in Little Village drive-by

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are seeking help finding the person who killed a nurse in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Tuesday night.

Frank Aguilar was fatally shot in the Little Village neighborhood near the 3700 block of W 32nd St.

The 32-year-old grew up in Little Village, and would return to the neighborhood once a week to visit his family and do his laundry. He was carrying his laundry basket when someone opened fire on him Tuesday night.

Aguilar's family said he called 911 himself, but later died.

"He was everything to us. He was everything to our family. He kept us all together," said Airam Barahona, Aguilar's nephew.

Aguilar was a registered nurse and worked at Misericordia Home, caring for the most vulnerable residents.

He met his girlfriend in college as they both prepared for nursing programs

"He was the sweetest man I ever met. All he wanted to do was take care of people, that's why he became a nurse," said Lindsey Owens.

Aguilar's murder comes after a 7-year-old was shot while trick or treating Halloween night in Little Village.

RELATED: Girl, 7, shot trick-or-treating in Little Village in fair condition, teen suspect held without bond

"I hope they catch who did it and I hope they pay," Owens said.

Relatives hope surveillance video in the neighborhood will help find the person responsible.

"No situation should result in the death of another individual," said Joshua Alcazar, Aguilar's uncle. "If it's vengeance, nothing is solved by taking the life of another."
