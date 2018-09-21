Police seek thief posing as door-to-door salesman

This man has allegedly been committing robberies while posing as a door-to-door cleaning product salesman, authorities said. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
The Will County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has been committing robberies while going door-to-door posing as a cleaning product salesman.

Authorities said the man first knocks on the door to see if residents are home. If they are, he engages them in conversation regarding the cleaning spray he is supposedly selling. If no one answers, he steals packages left on porches and checks for unlocked car doors.

One resident turned over security video to the sheriff's office depicting an incident on Sept. 14 in the 2400 block of Chevy Chase Drive, showing the man approaching the front door with a spray bottle and then stealing two packages that had been delivered.

On Sept. 15, a resident of Lockner Boulevard in Joliet reported that the same man spoke with him about the cleaning spray on the front porch. After the alleged salesman left, the homeowner noticed that his cell phone was missing from a table he had set it on.

A third incident was also reported on Golfview Drive in Joliet, authorities said.

Midlothian Police told the Will County Sheriff's Office that the man may have been committing similar thefts in their jurisdiction earlier this month.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He is described as having tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Beckman at 815-727-8574 ext. 4933.
