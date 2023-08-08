Man charged with attempted murder of police officers after South Shore shootout

A person was seriously injured in a South Shore shooting involving Chicago police near 2400 East 72nd Street, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Markham man has been charged after a shootout with Chicago police officers on Saturday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Police said the shootout happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood near 2400 East 72nd Street. CPD officers were conducting a narcotics investigation when the suspect, Shaquille Parker, fled on foot.

The officers followed Parker, who turned and shot at police, CPD said. An officer returned fire, hitting Parker on the left side of the body. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said one of the rounds fired entered a residence, but did not hit anyone inside. No officers were injured. A weapon and suspected narcotics were recovered from the scene.

Parker is charged with two counts of attempted murder among other weapons and drug charges, police said on Monday.

Several neighbors were outside at the time of the incident. One woman, a witness who did not want to show her face on camera, described the moments leading up to the shooting.

"The police hopped out of their car, and proceeded on foot behind a young man in red, and I heard three gun shots," the witness said. "Everybody on the police force came, and they start pushing everybody out the way. They pushed everybody across the street, and told us to get out of their way."

The witness said several neighbors were frustrated following the shooting, wanting answers and accountability from police. She added her community is in need of help, in terms of people feeling safe around law enforcement and for their safety in general.

Detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, and any officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood