Chicago shooting: Weapon, likely narcotics recovered after shootout between CPD, suspect, police say

A person was seriously injured in a South Shore shooting involving Chicago police near 2400 East 72nd Street, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A weapon and suspected narcotics were recovered Saturday, after a shootout between a man and Chicago police in the city's South Shore neighborhood, police said.

CPD officers were conducting a narcotics investigation about 6:45 p.m. near 2400 E. 72nd St. when the suspect fled on foot, police said in a news release.

The officers followed the suspect, and the suspect turned and shot at police, CPD said.

An officer returned fire, hitting the suspect on the left side of the body.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

However, a CPD SUV was headed to the scene of the shooting when it overturned near East 71st Street and South Cornell Avenue, officials said. It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to flip over, but the officer who was inside is expected to be OK.

Police said one of the rounds fired entered a residence, but did not hit anyone inside.

A weapon and suspect narcotics were recovered from the scene.

Detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating the incident.

Any officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

Several neighbors were outside at the time of the incident. One woman, a witness who did not want to show her face on camera, described the moments leading up to the shooting.

"The police hopped out of their car, and proceeded on foot behind a young man in red, and I heard three gun shots," the witness said. "Everybody on the police force came, and they start pushing everybody out the way. They pushed everybody across the street, and told us to get out of their way."

The witness said several neighbors were frustrated following the shooting, wanting answers and accountability from police. She added her community is in need of help, in terms of people feeling safe around law enforcement and for their safety in general.

Metra Electric South Chicago inbound and outbound train traffic was temporarily halted due to police activity near Stony Island.

