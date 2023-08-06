Civilian seriously injured after Chicago police-involved shooting in South Shore, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A civilian was seriously injured in a South Side shooting involving Chicago police on Saturday evening, officials said.

COPA is responding to the officer-involved shooting, which they say happened in the South Shore neighborhood near 2400 East 72nd Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said a civilian was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. CFD did not provide further information about that person's identity or their injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured in the incident, but Chicago police said no officers were hurt.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

