Police use Taser on Lakeview home invader who put woman in headlock

Chicago police used a Taser to take a man into custody following a home invasion in Lakeview Monday afternoon.

Chicago police used a Taser to take a man into custody following a home invasion in Lakeview Monday afternoon.

The man broke into a 29-year-old woman's apartment in the 900 block of West Cornelia Avenue about 3:30 p.m. and put her in a headlock, police said. She was able to escape and went into another room to call police. While the woman was on the phone with police, the man ransacked her apartment, grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and fled, police said.

Police saw the man with the knife in the street as they arrived to the scene. The man tried to run away, at which point police used a Taser to detain him, police said.

The woman was not injured and charges against the man are pending.
