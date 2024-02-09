Police body cam released of Times Square attack on NYPD officers outside migrant shelter; 7 indicted

NEW YORK CITY -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has released shocking police body camera video from January's attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square.

Video released on Thursday shows officers approach a group of people and ask them to move off the sidewalk.

A few moments later, an officer approaches Yohenry Brito, seen on video in a yellow jacket, who pushes an officer's hands out of the way after the officer attempted to physically move him from the center of the sidewalk to against the facade of a nearby building.

Officials release shocking police body camera video of the attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square last month.

This is what sparks the melee.

A total of seven people have now been indicted in connection with the assault, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday

Brito had previously been indicted and is being held on charges of assault, obstruction and evidence tampering.

Four others arrested last week have now been indicted: Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Wilson Juarez, Kelvin Arocha and Yorman Reveron are all charged with assault and obstructing governmental administration.

Two other people who have been indicted will not be identified until their arraignment.

Authorities released photos on Wednesday of two others they are looking for in connection to the Jan. 27 attack.

In the suspect pictures released by police, one of the men is wearing a red hoodie with a white hat. Police say this man is 5'9. The other man is wearing a black puffer jacket and red hat and is approximately 5'7.

"The assault on our police officers in Times Square outraged and sickened me," Bragg said. "We have absolutely no tolerance for this despicable behavior. Our joint investigation with the NYPD helped us determine the alleged roles of new individuals involved, including some who are charged with having committed the most violent conduct and have not yet been apprehended."

Patrick Hendry, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, said the indictments don't mean "anything unless these individuals show up in a Manhattan courtroom."

Bragg has come under criticism over his handling of the case with the Republicans in the state Senate asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove Bragg from office.

However, sources familiar with the investigation said the incident is more complex than it may seem. Prosecutors have been pouring through the police body camera footage to sort out who is responsible for what. Several people seen on video may have had minimal involvement while others are more culpable.

There are additional questions about what touched off the assault. Police have suggested that most, if not all, the suspects were in Times Square for pickpocketing or other criminal activity. Police have said the lieutenant was trying to disperse the group when he and his officer were punched and kicked.

Mayor Eric Adams says he would like the City Council to renew the city's cooperation with ICE so that the two agencies, which are investigating the attack separately, can formally work together.

He said he believes repeat offenders who can be deported should be.

"If I could have the authority and my legal team tells me I have the authority to have cooperation with ICE, for those who commit felony, dangerous crimes, that is something we would love to entertain and to look at," Adams said.

Almost all of the suspects have lived in a city-run shelter for migrants, claiming to be seeking asylum, at some point.

Police have been looking at some of these individuals for connections to larger crime trends. The city's rhetoric about migrants has shifted as resources are stretched by the arrival of nearly 200,000 migrants sent from the southern border.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 212-335-9040.