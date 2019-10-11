Village Manager of Oak Lawn leaves scene after striking pedestrian in Chicago Ridge: police

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village Manger of Oak Lawn allegedly left the scene of a crash after hitting a man in a city vehicle in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.Chicago Ridge police said the hit-and-run crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10100 block of South Harlem Avenue.The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.The man's age and condition were not immediately available.Witnesses said the man was struck by a Ford Crown Victoria that had a municipal license plate.During the course of the investigation, a Ford matching the vehicle's description was recovered in Oak Lawn, police said.Police said the car had heavy front end damage to the passenger side.In a statement Friday, the Oak Lawn Police Department acknowledged the Oak Lawn Village Manager had been driving a municipal vehicle involved in the crash.Police said after Deetjen was identified as the driver, and he is fully cooperating with the investigation.