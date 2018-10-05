Police warn of carjackings, armed robberies on North Side

1400-block of West Sunnyside Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Monday



2900-block of North Paulina Street at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday



3600-block of North Greenview Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday



2300-block of West Waveland Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday

Thieves with guns have targeted at least four people on Chicago's North Side over the past few days.Police said the victims were either in their car or alone on the street when a group of men pointed guns at them and then stole their vehicle or other personal belongings.Police said the carjackings and armed robberies occurred in the:Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.