Police warn of carjackings, armed robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thieves with guns have targeted at least four people on Chicago's North Side over the past few days.

Police said the victims were either in their car or alone on the street when a group of men pointed guns at them and then stole their vehicle or other personal belongings.

Police said the carjackings and armed robberies occurred in the:

  • 1400-block of West Sunnyside Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Monday

  • 2900-block of North Paulina Street at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday

  • 3600-block of North Greenview Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday

  • 2300-block of West Waveland Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
