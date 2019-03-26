Police warn of Lincoln Park carjackings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after several carjackings in Lincoln Park.Police describe the carjackers as teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19 years old.Two of the carjackings occurred Sunday evening, one in the 2200-block of North Lincoln Avenue and the other in the 2200-block of North Lincoln Park West.A third carjacking occurred Monday morning in the 2300-block of North Cleveland AvenueIn each incident, three or four of the teenagers walked up to the car while the victim was sitting in it or standing near it. Then, they robbed the victim and told them they would take their car by force.Police said the suspects drove a dark gray-colored SUV to commit each robbery.Anyone with information on the carjackings is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.