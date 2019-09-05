Police warn of sexual abuse, attempted kidnapping of girl, 13, in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after the sexual abuse and attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Lincoln Park Wednesday.The girl was walking in the 2300-block of Orchard Street at about 5 p.m. when police said the victim was approached from behind by a male suspect on a blue bike.The suspect smacked her on her behind and got off the bicycle and said, "You're coming with me precious." The victim was able to escape and flee to safety.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives as (312) 747-8380.