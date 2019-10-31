Police warn of vehicle thefts near on Near North Side

Oct. 16 around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North State Street

Oct. 25 around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Wabash Avenue

Oct. 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street

Oct. 29 around 10:45 p.m. in the 800 block of North LaSalle Drive

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of four motor vehicle thefts reported in October on the Near North Side.In each incident, the owner parks their vehicle and leaves the engine running, Chicago police said. While they are inside a store or restaurant, another person jumps in the vehicle and drives away.These thefts happened:Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.