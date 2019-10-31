Police warn of vehicle thefts near on Near North Side

In each incident, the owner parks their vehicle and leaves the engine running, Chicago police said. While they are inside a store or restaurant, another person jumps in the vehicle and drives away.
These thefts happened:
- Oct. 16 around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North State Street
- Oct. 25 around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Wabash Avenue
- Oct. 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street
- Oct. 29 around 10:45 p.m. in the 800 block of North LaSalle Drive
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)