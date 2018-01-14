Police: Woman used stun gun to rob department store

T'Keyah Herbert. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago woman has been charged after police said she held up stores with a stun gun.

Police said T'Keyah Herbert is connected to three incidents within the past month, and she targeted the same store twice.

On Dec. 26, police said Herbert entered a department store in the first block of South State Street at about 8 p.m. and grabbed merchandise from a display and fled without paying.

She entered the same store on Jan. 9 at about 2:53 p.m. while armed with a stun gun, police said. After being confronted by security, she fled and left the stun gun behind, police said.

Police said Herbert entered a department store on the 1500-block of North Clybourn Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. last Wednesday. She then got into an argument with employees and took out a stun gun and threatened them with it, police said. She took merchandise and fled.

Herbert was taken into custody last Thursday and faces felony charges of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, retail theft over $300 and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon.
