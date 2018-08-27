POLITICS

1968 Democratic National Convention 50 Years Later

ABC7 Chicago takes a look back at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and the protests that surrounded on its 50th anniversary. Here is our complete coverage:

Days of Rage: Timeline of the 1968 Democratic National Convention
Days of Rage: Timeline of the 1968 Democratic National Convention
The 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago has become one of the emblematic events of the decade, a culmination of years of hope and idealism that spiraled into days of rage, causing wounds to the party and country some scholars believe persist to this day.

Present-day DNC protesters say they're fighting the same issues 50 years later
Present-day DNC protestors say they're fighting the same issues 50 years later
Five decades after anti-war protestors clashed with Chicago police during the 1968 Democratic National Convention, another wave of activists took to the streets.

'This is crazy, this is America': Protesters, police recall violence of 1968 DNC 50 years on
Protestors, police recall violence of 1968 Democratic National Convention 50 years on
This weekend several events marked the 50-year anniversary of violent clashes between police and anti-war protestors at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

50 years later, activists remember bloody protests outside 1968 DNC
50 years later, activists remember bloody protests outside 1968 DNC
Two longtime Chicago political activists shared memories of one of the most infamous weeks in Chicago history 50 years later.
Retired Chicago police officers recall the chaos of 1968 DNC protests
Retired Chicago police officers recall the chaos of 1968 DNC protests
By August of 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy had been assassinated. Anti-War anger was at fever pitch. Protestors came to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago en masse. Mayor Richard J. Daley put the hammer down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshistorydemocratsprotestchicago police departmentnational guardgrant parkvietnam warChicagoBack of the YardsLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
50 years later, activists remember bloody protests outside 1968 DNC
Republicans demand tax plan details from Pritzker
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Final message from Senator John McCain
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Father kills children, himself at North Side apartment
Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital undergoing heart transplant
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
U of I to offer free tuition for some in-state students
Republicans demand tax plan details from Pritzker
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Retired CPD officers recall the chaos of 1968 DNC protests
Show More
50 years later, activists remember bloody protests outside 1968 DNC
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
AccuWeather: Heat Index expected to reach triple digits
Final message from Senator John McCain
Cardinal Cupich one-on-one with ABC7 I-Team as church faces new clergy abuse crisis
More News