SOCIETY

National Guardsman recalls guarding Hilton Hotel during 'Battle of Michigan Avenue'

EMBED </>More Videos

You're 21 and in the National Guard. There's trouble outside the Conrad Hilton Hotel in downtown Chicago. You jump in your jeep with your Military Police unit. Your mission: nobod

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
You're 21 and in the National Guard. There's trouble outside the Conrad Hilton Hotel in downtown Chicago. You jump in your jeep with your Military Police unit. Your mission: nobody gets by you into the hotel.

"So I'm coming over this hill, and I'm looking at the crowd, and I'm looking back at how many men we're bringing, about 100, and I say to myself, 'We need a bigger Army,' " recalled Lucas Williamson, former national guardsman and ABC cameraman.
RELATED: Days of Rage: Timeline of the 1968 Democratic National Convention

Fifty years ago Williamson was that 21-year-old guardsman. He remembers an enormous crowd of anti-war protestors outside the Hilton at 3 a.m.

"The crowd was right over here then. Oh man," he said. "All in here. People were lying down, standing up. "

"We were surrounded, but we were going to hold the Hilton, and that's what we did," he added.

Apart from his National Guard duty, Williamson, in 1968, was a cameraman for ABC. In the years that followed, he would travel the globe covering news, and the occasional protest, for the network and Channel 7, but on a night half a century ago he was in uniform with a different mission. The Natioanl Guard was concerned that the crowd that night might stampede, or that bricks might start flying.

"The crowd got a little close to us, within a few minutes, the order was given to fix bayonets and the sound of that steel going click all in unison kinda startled the crowd for a second and we were able to advance forward without incident," Williamson said.

For Williamson and other young guardsmen, there was a job to be done even though the people on the other side of the M1s were their contemporaries.

"There were a lot of folks my age there. If I wasn't with the National Guard, I might have been on the other side," he said.

Something to ponder perhaps. That tense night, at least, ended peacefully for the young guardsman.

CLICK HERE for ABC7Chicago's full coverage of the 50-year anniversary of the 1968 DNC
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprotestvietnam warnational guardhistoryChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Days of Rage: Timeline of the 1968 Democratic National Convention
SOCIETY
Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students
WE Day 2019 Spring tour dates announced
Sesame Street pays homage to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with their take on theme song
Retired CPD officers recall the chaos of 1968 DNC protests
More Society
Top Stories
Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Rauner signs bill legalizing medical marijuana as opioid alternative
10th child dies following Little Village fire
South Shore train service stopped west of Ogden Dunes due to accident
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms, heavy rain persisting overnight
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Midlothian
Show More
Willowbrook residents concerned about emission of carcinogenic gas from local company
Family of teen who died after Chicago police chase continues to dispute suicide ruling
Woman accused of putting newborn in freezer granted bail
Activists prepare for Jason Van Dyke trial next week
WATCH: Reporter nearly hit by car on live TV
More News