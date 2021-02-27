state politics

After Edward Kodatt resigns, 3-day state rep. and 1st Madigan replacement declines month's salary

Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar replaced Kodatt after resignation
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Edward Guerra Kodatt, who was the first replacement for longtime Illinois legislator Michael Madigan and resigned after just three days in office amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, will not get paid for the days he served.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza asked Kodatt to decline the full month's salary he's entitled to, and Kodatt agreed.

"In the spirit of good governance and in the best interest of the people of the state of Illinois I decline the one month salary to which I am entitled by law," he said in a statement.

Kodatt replaced longtime state Rep. Madigan, but resigned after allegations of inappropriate conduct came to light.

Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar was sworn in as the new 22nd District state representative Thursday.

Mendoza is making a similar request of Guerrero-Cuellar, who will serve the last two business days of February but is entitled to a full month's pay under the law.

Madigan's final paycheck for a full month's salary has already gone out for him representing the 22nd District for most of the month of February, Mendoza said in a statement.

RELATED: Mike Madigan replacement Edward Guerra Kodatt resigns after only 3 days, Angelica Guerrero Cuellar nominated as new successor

"Taxpayers should not have to pay three different representatives three full months' salary for the same seat for the same month," Mendoza said.

Mendoza has introduced legislation, SB 484 and HB 3104, sponsored by state Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, and state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, called the "No Exit Bonus" bill, which would provide that legislators going forward are paid on a pro-rated basis for each day of service - not a full month's salary for a day or two of service. She expects broad bipartisan support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldillinoismike madiganmisconductstate politicssalary
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE POLITICS
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar sworn in as new Madigan replacement
Madigan replacement Edward Kodatt resigns after only 3 days
Madigan suggests his replacement resign after only 2 days
IL governor election could pit Gov. Pritzker against critic Darren Bailey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IB 290 closed from Cicero Ave to downtown after 2 injured in shooting
House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote
Edgewater Thai restaurant gives out free dinners to the community
Marengo shooting suspects linked to Aurora robbery spree: police
5 former USPS employees charged in scheme to steal credit cards from mail
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting
NASA renames HQ after 1 of 'Hidden Figures' women
Show More
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Elderly couple, unable to book vaccine, fear they've been forgotten
Man found shot to death in car in Elwood ID'd, police say
Gary launches guaranteed income program experiment for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News