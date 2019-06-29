Politics

Warren, Gabbard, Klobuchar speak to Rainbow PUSH convention

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The push for the presidency has brought several democratic candidates to Chicago to speak the Rainbow PUSH convention.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Representative Tulsi Gabbard were given 25 minutes each to tell the audience at Apostolic Faith Church why they should be their party's nominee for President of the United States. Sometimes humorous and other times somber, each spoke of their experiences as women.

"This is the moment of tremendous challenge. But I believe this is the moment we have been called to," Warren said.

Klobuchar shared her strategy for working with fellow politicians as the only woman in the room.

"I learned that if you want to get almost all-male legislative committees to pass something you start talking about something that embarrasses them, like episiotomies and they're like 'OK,' 'Alright,'" she said.

Gabbard discussed her military service.

"I've served as a soldier for 16 years and was deployed twice to the Middle East," she said. "My first deployment was to Iraq in 2005 which was during the height of the war, where we saw the high cost of war every single day."

Former Vice President Joe Biden also addressed the convention on Friday, using the forum as a way to hit back against recent criticism leveled against him regarding his records on civil rights.

Another Democratic presidential hopeful, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, is expected to deliver the keynote address before the convention ends on Tuesday.
