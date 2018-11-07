About last night: 2018 Midterms recap

CHICAGO (WLS) --Democrats took control of the House of Representatives while Republicans bolstered their Senate majority following Tuesday's midterm election. ABC News projects that Democrats picked up at least 28 House seats while the GOP netted two Senate seats.
During a press conference Wednesday, President Trump said "I really believe that we have a chance to get along very well with the Democrats. And if that's the case, we can do a tremendous amount of legislation and get it approved by both parties."