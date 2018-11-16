POLITICS

Stacey Abrams says she can't win Georgia governor race, will sue for 'gross mismanagement' of elections

EMBED </>More Videos

Georgia's Brian Kemp big in small towns; Stacey Abrams awaits metro votes (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA --
Democrat Stacey Abrams says she can't win the Georgia governor's race, effectively ending her challenge to Republican Brian Kemp.

Her speech Friday effectively puts a stop to the contest. The final result had been in doubt for 10 days after the election.

Abrams says she'll file a federal lawsuit to challenge 'gross mismanagement' of Georgia elections.

Abrams made her announcement just after 5 p.m. That was the earliest state officials could certify the results after a court-ordered review of absentee, provisional and other uncounted ballots. Abrams' campaign had contended there were potentially enough uncounted votes to force a runoff.

Abrams had hoped to become the first black governor of the Deep South state and the first black female governor of any state.

Kemp is Georgia's former secretary of state. He was backed by President Donald Trump.

Abrams stressed as she spoke: "This is not a speech of concession."

A spokesman for the Kemp campaign didn't answer his phone and didn't immediately respond to a text message seeking comment after Abrams' speech.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 20182018-electionmidterm electionsu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos seeks to delay prison arrival date
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
Court filing cites charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Field nearly set for Chicago mayoral race
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen charged in Morgan Park High School explosion
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
Judge to allow Chicago terror defendant hearing on odd guilty plea
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
Man barricades self inside parents' home after attack in Naperville
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos seeks to delay prison arrival date
Student dies days after going under during swim practice
'Front Runner' recalls fall of presidential hopeful Gary Hart
Show More
Tinley Park man convicted, beat wife to death with weight-lifting bar
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
Snow forces hundreds of students to sleep at NJ schools overnight
Country Club Hills police shoot suspect after man dragged into bank
Father Pfleger calls for dismissal of officer who shot Robbins security guard
More News