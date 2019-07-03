Accused aldermen: Chicago City Hall corruption investigations through the years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to a recent report by the University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago continues to be the nation's most corrupt big city.
Take a look at some of the Chicago City Council members who have found themselves in trouble with the law since 2000.
Ed Burke, 14th Ward alderman
The longest serving alderman in Chicago history is currently facing charges for attempted extortion and for allegedly using his political office to drive business for his law firm. Burke has pleaded "not guilty" and won reelection in February 2019.
Danny Solis, 25th Ward alderman
After being accused of corruption by federal investigators, Solis agreed to wear a wire to help the FBI in their case against Ed Burke and possibly others. No charges have been filed at this time and Solis did not run for reelection in 2019.
Willie Cochran, 20th Ward alderman
Pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said he stole thousands from a charity he founded to help seniors and children and used the money for gambling and other personal expenses. He was sentenced to 1 year in prison.
Sandi Jackson, 7th Ward alderman
Pleaded guilty along with her then husband, U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson, Jr. in 2013 to tax evasion charges related to using campaign fund for trips, furs and other personal items. Sandi was sentenced to 12 months in prison, which she served after Jesse's 30 month sentence. Her charges were not related to aldermanic duties.
Isaac "Ike" Carothers, 29th Ward alderman
Pleaded guilty in 2010 and sentenced to 28 month prison for accepting bribes and $40,000 worth of renovations to his home in exchange for fixing a developer's zoning case. His father, the former 28th ward alderman William Carothers was convicted of corruption in 1983.
Arenda Troutman, 20th Ward alderman
Accused of taking thousands of dollars in payoffs and campaign money from developers seeking political favors, Troutman was sentenced to four years in prison in 2009.
Accused aldermen: Chicago City Hall corruption investigations through the years
