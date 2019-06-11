Politics

Alabama governor signs into law chemical castration for some sex offenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Gov. Kay Ivey's press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year. The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.

Chemical castration involves injection of medication that blocks testosterone production. Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.

Several states have authorized chemical castration, but it's unclear how often it's used. Some legal groups have raised concerns about use of forced medication.

Republican Rep. Steve Hurst had proposed the measure for more than a decade.

RELATED: Alabama Senate passes ban on abortion, with few exceptions

Alabama Senate passes ban on abortion, with few exceptions. Trevor Ault reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalabamasex offenderlawsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
Uber event for drivers at MSI draws complaints after hundreds more than expected show up
Murdered boy AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
Michigan correctional officer tased inmate, charged with assault
9/11 victim's remains ID'ed nearly 18 years later
Show More
Watch out for 'zombie snakes' playing dead
106-year-old N.C. woman credits longevity to faith in God
Rent Tony Stark's 'Avengers: Endgame' cabin on Airbnb
Team USA kicks off against Thailand in Women's World Cup Tuesday
Federal court hearing could decide fate of Obama Presidential Center
More TOP STORIES News