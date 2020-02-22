What's next for Blagojevich? Better Government Association wants to know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC 7 Chicago Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity, and this week's segment focused on former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
After spending eight years in prison, Blagojevich is a free man. President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence Tuesday.
John Chase from the Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago to discuss Blagojevich's vow to reform the criminal justice system and other plans for his future.
Blagojevich maintains he was wrongfully convicted and has referred to himself as a "political prisoner" since his release. He has also praised Trump for the commutation.
