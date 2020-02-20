I-Team

Rod Blagojevich: Timeline leading up to ex-governor's prison release

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- When Rod Blagojevich began making his way back to Chicago hours after his prison sentence was commuted, ABC7 I-Team investigator Chuck Goudie was seated right alongside the former governor.

From accusation to conviction, Goudie has reported on Blagojevich every step of the way. Here is a look back at our previous coverage on the Blagojevich case.
A full timeline of the Rod Blagojevich case, from indictment to conviction to commutation.



Illinois Ex-Gov.Rod Blagojevich released from prison hours after Donald Trump commutes prison sentence, returns to Chicago
Rod Blagojevich maintains his innocence, thanks President Trump for commutation
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison

Patti Blagojevich reunites with husband after prison release
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colorado prison yard
Rod Blagojevich: Trump 'very strongly' considering commuting prison sentence
Rev. Jesse Jackson asks President Trump to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed calling for prison reform
Illinois Republicans urge Trump not to grant Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Former US attorney general voices support for Blagojevich
Patti Blagojevich hopeful after Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Rod Blagojevich: Donald Trump considers clemency for ex-IL gov; to pardon Dinesh D'Souza

Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama for not commuting father's sentence
Report: Blagojevich asks for presidential commutation

Blagojevich wants a new trial or another resentencing hearing
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
BGA: What happened to Blagojevich's inner circle?
Petition asks Obama to grant Rod Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich to serve original 14-year sentence
Blagojevich sings prison blues: Lawyers file for re-sentencing
Blagojevich rehearing denied by U.S. Supreme Court
Prosecutors ask for new Blagojevich sentencing date
Supreme Court rejects Rod Blagojevich appeal in corruption case
Supreme Court nears decision on Blagojevich appeal
