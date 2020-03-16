2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Joe Biden commits to picking a female VP; Bernie Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Biden said he will pick a woman as his running mate if he wins the Democratic nomination this year.

"If I'm elected president, my cabinet--my administration will look like the country. I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president," Biden said during Sunday night's Democratic debate on CNN. "There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president."

Sanders said he would pick a female vice president "in all likelihood."

He added: "To me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there, so my very strong tendency is to move in that direction."

Neither candidate spoke in further detail about who he would pick as his running mate.

Also Sunday night, Biden repeated a previous pledge to nominate a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if given the chance to do so as president.

Both he and Sanders have been under pressure to consider a woman or person of color as a running mate as the once-historically diverse field of Democratic presidential candidates has dwindled to two white men.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
Biden, Sanders call for more testing to combat pandemic during debate
COVID-19 will not delay Ill. election
Georgia to postpone primaries over virus; 2nd state to do so
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Illinois restaurants, bars to close to limit COVID-19 spread
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Free meals available at all CPS schools during COVID-19 closures
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
Chicago woman on lockdown in Venice
Show More
Does temperature matter when it comes to washing your hands?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly overnight
COVID-19 will not delay Ill. election
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
Walmart shortens hours nationwide due to COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News