WASHINGTON --Sen. John McCain's funeral is expected to include eulogies from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both blocked the Arizona Republican's own White House ambitions.
Vice President Mike Pence will attend McCain's funeral in place of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported in May. Trump and McCain were publicly at odds at various points in the final years of McCain's life.
The senator, who died Saturday at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, will reportedly be honored at ceremonies in Arizona and Washington. The timing of the Washington ceremony hinges on how much time McCain's family prefers to give Congress to return to the Capitol from its summer recess, the Associated Press reported.
McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland. On Saturday, his grave was marked where he had written he wanted to be buried - next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.
