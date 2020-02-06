2020 presidential election

Pete Buttigieg responds to Iowa caucus-goer who pulled support over his sexuality

NEW YORK -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants the caucus-goer who was caught on camera pulling her support for him over his sexuality to know that he's "running to be her president too."

"I wish she was able to see that my love is the same as her love for those that she cares about -- that my marriage means as much to me as hers if she's married," Buttigieg said when asked about the video on "The View" Thursday morning.

He added: "If she can't see that...I am still, if I am elected president, going to get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people that she loves as I will work to serve every American whether they supported me or not."

The footage he's referencing was captured by filmmaker Annabel Park during a live stream of events and circulated widely on the internet earlier this week. In it, a caucus-goer asks to withdraw her support for Buttigieg after learning that he's married to a man.

"Are you kidding? Then I don't want anybody like that in the White House," the woman responded after learning about Buttigieg's sexuality. "So can I have my card back?"

EMBED More News Videos

An Iowa Caucus-goer was caught on video trying to pull her support for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg after learning that he's gay.



With 97% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are nearly tied for the lead in Iowa, and both candidates have declared themselves victorious in the contest. ABC has not called the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegthe view2020 presidential electioniowa caucuses
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Meet the Candidates in Illinois' primary election
After Iowa caucus debacle, should Illinois be first presidential test in nation?
Iowa Caucus 2020: What happened and what's next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in stabbing of street musician on Loop Red Line platform
LPHS students stage sit-in amid ongoing misconduct investigations
Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
Twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
Man body-slammed by Chicago police sues city, officer
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Show More
Minooka man accused of Ponzi scheme that raised $75M
Man shot by police after standoff in Riverside park
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Naperville bans sale of dogs, cats from commercial breeders
Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day
More TOP STORIES News