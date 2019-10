Chicago city sticker amnesty program ends Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's city sticker amnesty program ends Thursday.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Clerk Anna Valencia launched the city sticker amnesty program earlier this month.The city is offering the opportunity to buy a city sticker during October with no penalties. City sticker tickets will be forgiven for residents who come into compliance in October.The program ends Thursday, October 31. There's also a new option to buy stickers for a shorter period of time instead of the standard one or two year option.For more information visit the City of Chicago website.