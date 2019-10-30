Chicago city sticker amnesty program ends Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's city sticker amnesty program ends Thursday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Clerk Anna Valencia launched the city sticker amnesty program earlier this month.
The city is offering the opportunity to buy a city sticker during October with no penalties. City sticker tickets will be forgiven for residents who come into compliance in October.
The program ends Thursday, October 31. There's also a new option to buy stickers for a shorter period of time instead of the standard one or two year option.
For more information visit the City of Chicago website.
