Chicago Election Board increase pay for election judges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Election Board announced it is increasing pay for election judges."Our election judges perform challenging and rewarding work," said Election Board Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez. "We're trying to reward them on two fronts: increasing their pay - and providing new voting equipment that will be easier for the Election Judges to set up and easier for voters to use."Returning election judges who were previously trained and who complete training on the new voting equipment will be paid $255 for the 2020 Primary.New election judges and judges who are not trained, and who complete the training on the new veining equipment and serve on Election Day on March 17 will be paid $230.This will mark the second pay increase for election judges since March 2018.For more information or to apply to become an election judge, visit www.chipollworker.com