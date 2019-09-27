Chicago launching city sticker amnesty program for October

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans who need a city sticker may consider buying it in October.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Clerk Anna Valencia have announced a city sticker amnesty program.
The city is offering the opportunity to buy a city sticker during October with no penalties and city sticker tickets will be forgiven for residents who come into compliance in October.
That program starts next Tuesday. There's also a new option to buy stickers for a shorter period of time instead of the standard one or two year option.
