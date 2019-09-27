Politics

Chicago launching city sticker amnesty program for October

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans who need a city sticker may consider buying it in October.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Clerk Anna Valencia have announced a city sticker amnesty program.

The city is offering the opportunity to buy a city sticker during October with no penalties and city sticker tickets will be forgiven for residents who come into compliance in October.

That program starts next Tuesday. There's also a new option to buy stickers for a shorter period of time instead of the standard one or two year option.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfoot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
CTU votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city
Man trapped in suburban steel plant's machinery dies: police
FBI conducts raids in 2 southwest suburban villages, visits 3rd
Elderly woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday
Show More
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Pilsen fitness studio, health organization helps community live longer, healthier lives
Shooting threats shut down 2 west suburban schools
Naperville police investigating 11 burglaries following same pattern
CTA to shut down part of Blue Line service for 9 days
More TOP STORIES News