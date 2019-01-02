Chicago Mayoral Race: 2 candidates nixed from ballot, others continue campaigning

With just seven weeks until Chicago residents vote for their next mayor, many candidates are working to woo voters as the Board of Elections removed two candidates from the ballot.Fifteen candidates are vying to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is not running for a third term. The Chicago Board of Elections ruled Wednesday that Catherine Brown D'Tycoon and Roger Washington will no longer be on the ballot. Petition challenges are pending against Dorothy Brown, LaShawn Ford and Neal Sales-Griffin.On Wednesday, several candidates held public events to talk about the issues they believe with resonate with Chicagoans.Candidate Bill Daley, whose brothers and father were former Chicago mayors, talked about property taxes and high reassessments in North Side neighborhoods."We've got to begin to solve our long-term fiscal problems, but we cannot do it on the backs of homeowners and property taxes," Daley said.Candidate Paul Vallas said the city's fiscal problem began under Daley's brother, former Mayor Richard M. Daley. Vallas was also on the North Side Wednesday pushing a proposed ordinance that would make it easier to convert unapproved basement spaces into affordable garden apartments."By removing those obstacles you can begin overnight and makes available tens of thousands of units," Vallas said.Candidate Lori Lightfoot didn't talk about housing Wednesday, but did talk about public safety. She is calling for the creation of a 20-person mayor's office of public safety. Although, Lightfoot could not say how much it would cost."We know we have to devote more resources to public safety if we are actually going to make a measurable difference in a way that is sustainable," Lightfoot said.Both candidates Toni Preckwinckle and Susana Mendoza also attended public events.Behind the scenes, all campaigns are competing for crucial campaign dollars. So far, Bill Daley is leading the pack -- raising almost twice as much money as Preckwinckle."It's a sign that people feel I can lead the city and I appreciate that," Daley said.