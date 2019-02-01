Cory Booker, who announced Friday that he will run for president in 2020, was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Harrington Park, New Jersey.Booker, who attended Stanford and Oxford before graduating from Yale, was first elected to the Newark City Council when he was 29 years old. He was elected mayor twice and served in office from 2006 until 2013.He won a U.S. Senate seat during a 2013 special election, becoming the state's first African-American senator, and was re-elected for a full term in 2014. He is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and also serves on the foreign relations, judiciary, small business and environmental committees.