POLITICS

Deerfield Village Board unanimously votes to ban some semi-automatic weapons

EMBED </>More Videos

The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously to ban some assault-style weapons Monday. (WLS)

By
DEERFEILD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously to ban some semi-automatic firearms.

The amendment to the village's gun ordinance restricts firearms village leaders define as assault weapons, such as AR-15s.

AR-15 rifles have been used in various mass shootings, including the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

"This is our fight. This is our generation's fight, and we're going to keep fighting," said Deerfield High School student Ariella Kharasch. "Thank you for being part of that."

Deerfield's new ordinance also prohibits high-capacity magazines. The ordinance is patterned after Highland Park's ban on high-powered weapons.

Highland Park's ordinance survived a 2015 legal battle that went to the United States Supreme Court.

"If Highland Park, if Deerfield, if more towns say no to this type of weapon, maybe the state of Illinois says no," said Deerfield Village Manager Kent Street. "Maybe the Federal government says no."

Opponents of the ban said it makes Deerfield less safe.

"You are the bureaucrats that Thomas Jefferson warned us about," said Deerfield resident Dan Cox.

The new ordinance goes into effect on June 13. Residents who do not remove the banned weapons from their homes by that date face a fine of $1,000 per day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsweaponsgun controlgun lawsDeerfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News