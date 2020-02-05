state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Democratic Women's Caucus wears white in show of solidarity

Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus wore white to the State of the Union Tuesday night in a show of solidarity. (Democratic Women's Caucus/Twitter)

WASHINGTON -- Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus wore white to the State of the Union Tuesday night in a show of solidarity.

In a tweet, the caucus said its members wore white "to show our persistence as we fight #ForThePeople...to stand against @realDonaldTrump's dangerous policies...to make sure the voices of women and families are heard...and to let @POTUS know that we're not backing down."



SEE ALSO: How to watch the 2020 State of the Union live

White is commonly associated with the women's suffrage movement. This August will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Some also are wearing green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected House vote on the issue this month. Look, too, for red-white-and-blue-striped lapel pins to highlight climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
