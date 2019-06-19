Alderman Carrie Austin's Chicago office raided by FBI agents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday that agents conducted court-authorized law enforcement activities at the Chicago office of 34th Ward Alderman Carrie Austin on the Far South Side.Alderman Austin spoke at a summer anti-violence program announcement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier in the day."Today is a day that truly God has made, because he made us star of the show," she said at that event.Shortly after, federal agents raided her ward office.Donyetta Jenkins owns the property next door and asked agents what they were up to."I said, 'You look very official, what is going on here,' and he said, 'We were fixing the pipes.'" Jenkins said. "I said, 'You're pulling my leg,' and he said, 'We are fixing the pipes.'"Not exactly dressed like plumbers, agents took out boxes of evidence.The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into City Hall that began with the arrest of longtime Alderman Ed Burke. He was indicted on several corruption charges several weeks ago.Burke was caught on tape when former alderman Danny Solis wore a wire for the FBI and recorded his colleagues. Under former mayor Rahm Emanuel, Burke was the chairman of the powerful finance committee, Solis was the chair of Zoning and Austin was the chair of the budget committee.Mayor Lightfoot stripped the chairmanship away from Austin. She has served as 34th Ward alderman since 1994."Got to keep an open mind, that is what I'm thinking, I think she is a good alderman, she is good for the community," said Kevin Madison, 34th Ward resident.