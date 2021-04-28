Politics

FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

FBI seizes items from Rudy Giuliani's apartment

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Federal agents carried out a search warrant at the home of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Wednesday morning, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The warrant was in relation to the ongoing probe led by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York regarding Giuliani's alleged lobbying efforts abroad during the Trump presidency, a key focus of the first impeachment case against President Trump.

Sources tell ABC News, Giuliani's electronic devices including his cell phone were confiscated by authorities.

This is breaking news. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsupper east sidemanhattannew york cityfbirudy giulianielectronics
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COPA video of deadly Portage Park CPD shooting released
Illinois is losing residents, but not from where you'd think
WATCH: Drivers clear mattresses from I-290
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Chicago considering vaccine passports for summer events
Bronzeville Winery will offer patio, live music
Police video shows California man died after police held him
Show More
Study: Non-hospitalized COVID patients more at risk for long-term health problems
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
IN reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Good Samaritan Uber driver takes Bronzeville shooting victim to hospital
Des Plaines police chief raises questions about shootout that wounded teen
More TOP STORIES News