Politics

Mohammed Morsi, former Egyptian president, collapses and dies in court, Egypt state TV reports

In this 2012 file photo, then-Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi holds a joint news conference at the Presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt. (Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo)

Egypt's state TV says the country's ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died.

The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session Monday in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.

Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsafricaworld newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Car flips over after driver fatally shot in South Shore
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Gunman dead after shots fired outside Texas federal courthouse, FBI says
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
O.J. Simpson addresses rumors that he's Khloe Kardashian's dad
Show More
Man fatally shot in Lakeview after parking lot altercation
Cosmetic injuries send 4K kids to ER every year, study says
Mom says 'Find My Friends' app helped save daughter after crash
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Man killed in California Costco shooting was non-verbal, relatives say
More TOP STORIES News