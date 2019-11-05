Politics

Lightfoot already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, sources say; former LAPD chief to meet with mayor Friday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preparing for a change in command in the Chicago Police Department as CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce his retirement before the end of the week.

The mayor deflected questions on Johnson's future Wednesday morning, leaving the announcement to him.

However, Friday Lightfoot has a meeting scheduled with the retired chief of the Los Angeles Police Department who could serve as an interim superintendent during a search for Johnson's replacement.

Charlie Beck retired from the LAPD in 2018 after eight years as chief and 42 years on the job. He is considered a national expert on police reforms, violence reduction and building community trust.

His meeting with the mayor comes after Eddie Johnson said that he was toying with retirement on Monday, adding at some point it's time to write a new chapter.

"I love this job, I love the city, you know, I have given 31 years now to the city and almost four as superintendent," Johnson said Monday.

Multiple City Hall sources said Johnson is expected to announce his retirement Thursday or Friday, but a police department spokesman said Johnson has not made a decision on his future yet and there is nothing planned at this point.

Johnson has been under scrutiny since being found slumped over the wheel of his car late at night last month. He first blamed the incident on a change in blood pressure medication, then later admitting he had a few drinks with dinner.

Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot talked only vaguely about what she might be looking for in the next Superintendent.
