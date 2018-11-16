I-TEAM

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos seeks to delay prison arrival date

By and Ross Weidner, Barb Markoff and Christine Tressel
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos is asking a federal judge to delay the rapidly approaching date when he's scheduled to report to prison. In court documents filed late Friday, Papadopoulos' new legal team says he is scheduled to "begin his term of incarceration" on the Monday after Thanksgiving -- November 26th. However, his attorneys are asking a judge to let Papadopoulos remain on the street until the D.C. Circuit appeals court makes a decision in a pending case that questions the "constitutionality of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert S. Muller III," writing that "a ruling in that case may directly impact the validity" of the Chicagoan's "prosecution and conviction."

In September, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 12 months of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and a $9,500 fine. The North Side Chicago native had been a volunteer member of the Trump campaign's foreign policy advisory panel during the 2016 campaign.
Read Papadopoulos' request here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpinvestigationrussiaI-Teamprison
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Judge to allow Chicago terror defendant hearing on odd guilty plea
Hundreds of Chicago murders may remain unsolved due to DNA processing delays
Terror suspect's offer of guilty but-not-really is shunned by US
Illinois Catholic Church official rips handling of sex abuse cases
More I-Team
POLITICS
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
Court filing cites charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Field nearly set for Chicago mayoral race
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen charged in Morgan Park High School explosion
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
Judge to allow Chicago terror defendant hearing on odd guilty plea
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
Man barricades self inside parents' home after attack in Naperville
Student dies days after going under during swim practice
'Front Runner' recalls fall of presidential hopeful Gary Hart
Tinley Park man convicted, beat wife to death with weight-lifting bar
Show More
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
Snow forces hundreds of students to sleep at NJ schools overnight
Country Club Hills police shoot suspect after man dragged into bank
Father Pfleger calls for dismissal of officer who shot Robbins security guard
More News