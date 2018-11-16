Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos seeks to delay prison arrival date

Chicagoan George Papadopoulos is asking a federal judge to delay the rapidly approaching date when he's scheduled to report to prison. In court documents filed late Friday, Papadopoulos' new legal team says he is scheduled to "begin his term of incarceration" on the Monday after Thanksgiving -- November 26th. However, his attorneys are asking a judge to let Papadopoulos remain on the street until the D.C. Circuit appeals court makes a decision in a pending case that questions the "constitutionality of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert S. Muller III," writing that "a ruling in that case may directly impact the validity" of the Chicagoan's "prosecution and conviction."In September, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 12 months of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and a $9,500 fine. The North Side Chicago native had been a volunteer member of the Trump campaign's foreign policy advisory panel during the 2016 campaign.