Kim Foxx says Jussie Smollett case shouldn't define her record as Cook County State's Attorney

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx sat down with ABC7's Craig Wall for her first sit-down interview since special prosecutor Dan Webb re-filed charges against actor Jussie Smollett."I understand the attention that this has gotten," Foxx said. "Political opponents have spent millions of dollars at the forefront of people's mind."A year ago Foxx's office indicted and then dropped charges against the actor. Now he's been charged again with lying about a staged hate crime. Wall asked Foxx if she believes Smollett was lying or telling the truth."Listen, Mr. Smollett is the subject of a criminal case right now, I can't speak to the merits of that case," she replied.When Foxx's office dropped the charges against the former "Empire" actor, they did so in exchange for community service and forfeiture of bond, but did not require him to admit guilt. If they had, would the controversy been a non-issue?"As I've said, this case is being litigated," Foxx responded.Last week, Foxx's campaign issued a press release calling the timing of Webb's charges "political" with the election so close, while an official statement from the State's Attorney's Office was much more tame.When asked if she approved the campaign's message, Foxx said "I can't answer that question."Foxx believes voters are more concerned about issues other than Smollett."The people of Cook County who live in neighborhoods that have been devastated by violence want us to talk about what are we going to do to make sure that communities are safe," she said.And she pointed to key aspects of her record."The vacating of wrongful convictions has been something I've been particularly proud of," Foxx said. "The work that we've done on marijuana legalization and the expungement of what will be over 100,000 records here in Cook County."Foxx believes based on that, and not just one case, she deserves another four years as Cook County State's Attorney.