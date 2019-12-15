Gary's first African American mayor Richard Hatcher dies at 86

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Richard Hatcher, the first African American mayor of Gary, has died.His family said Hatcher dies at Mercy Hospital in Chicago surrounded by loved ones on Friday night.Hatcher was also the first African-American mayor of a large city in the U.S.He served five terms as mayor of the northwest Indiana city, after making history in the November 1967 election.He's credited with inspiring others, such as current Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.She said she met him when she was 7.She offered her condolences to Hatcher's family on Saturday, saying she's happy the community recently celebrated him.Gary dedicated a statue in honor of Hatcher in October. It sits outside city hall.Hatcher was the son of factory workers and was born in Michigan City, Indiana. He attended Indiana University and law school before entering politics.His daughter Renee Hatcher shared a family statement with ABC 7 Chicago: