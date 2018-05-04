POLITICS

Former President George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush is going home after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Friday evening that doctors said Bush is doing well and is happy to be headed home.


Bush was hospitalized for an infection after the burial of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, on April 21.

Earlier this week, we learned both George H.W. and Barbara Bush will forever be part of Texas history and Houston Methodist Hospital.

The hospital announced it will name its new Walter Tower after the beloved couple.

"The Bushes have always been a part of our Houston Methodist family and we all mourn the loss of Mrs. Bush, a truly wonderful woman," said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist. "We are proud to dedicate this warm and welcoming space in this beautiful new building to them."

In a tweet, George H.W. said he was "quite moved by this announcement."



"The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I'm outta here," he tweeted this week.
