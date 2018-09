George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, remembered

George Pradel, Naperville's longest-serving mayor, was remembered Saturday at a memorial.Pradel died Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer.Several weeks ago, the 80-year-old was admitted to Edward Hospital for severe back pain. Doctors found a cancerous tumor and the cancer quickly spread to his whole body.On Sunday, Pradel's family announced he entered into hospice care. On Tuesday morning, his family said he died while surrounded by his three children.Wednesday would have been his 81st birthday. Pradel served as mayor from 1995 to 2015."I have such fond memories of him... he always made me laugh no matter what situation we were in. And his gift of laughter and his love of children is just what made me love him," said Kamala Martinez, who worked with Pradel for 21 years.Pradel served as a police officer, a job in which he earned the nickname "Officer Friendly." He is also remembered for developing his Safety Town city programming.In a statement, City Manager Doug Krieger said,Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said in a statement,Pradel will be laid to rest Monday in a military funeral overseen by members of Naperville's VFW Local 3873.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the A. George & Patricia C. Pradel Fund, c/o DuPage Foundation, 3000 Woodcreek Dr., Suite 310, Downers Grove, IL 60515.All donated funds will be distributed to Mayor Pradel's favorite local charities and to help organizations like Safety Town of Naperville, Naperville Responds for our Veterans, Little Friends, Inc., and many others that help children and adults using art and technology.For more information, visit: http://www.pradel.com