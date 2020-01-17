Gov. Pritzker to sign law removing driver's license suspension as penalty for non-moving violations

Governor JB Pritzker will sign a new law Friday to help drivers in Illinois.
The state is getting rid of the penalty that would suspend people's driver's license for non-moving violations.
People with unpaid tickets are impacted by this the most, so the License to Work Act hopes to make it more feasible for people to pay off their debts.
The law takes effect in July.
