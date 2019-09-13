debate

'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' Beto O'Rourke talks guns during Democratic debate

HOUSTON, Texas -- Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said Thursday he proposes taking away weapons designed to kill people on a battlefield.

The comments came in response to a question during the Houston Democratic debate about gun control.



"Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow them to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."

RELATED: El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

Earlier in the debate, the former Texas congressman claimed the perpetrator of last month's mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso was inspired by President Donald Trump.

RELATED: O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at Democratic debate

FACT CHECK: What's true, what's false in the Houston debate

WHAT TO KNOW: HOUSTON DEMOCRATIC DEBATE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustondebategun controlbeto o'rourkedemocratsgun lawspolitics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEBATE
Buttigieg slams Trump treating 'troops as props' during debate
Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Houston debate: WATCH LIVE
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Biden: 'I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care
Severe storms possible Thursday evening, severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Man charged with sexual assault of Burbank teen on way to school
Person questioned in murder of CFD lieutenant's son, charges pending
On federal sentencing day, ex-Posen mayor found dead in bed
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
Man shot in eye with paintball gun on Chicago's South Side
Show More
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Man found in burning car in Englewood died of gunshot wounds, autopsy says
Probe: CPS handling of sex abuse claims 'tragic'
Police credited with saving woman shot in head by stray bullet
More TOP STORIES News