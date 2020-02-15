WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
I-Team: The Influence Campaign
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WLS
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday at 10 p.m., the I-Team investigates the latest threats to our upcoming elections. What's being done to protect your vote from disinformation and cyberattacks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
'Drug Llama' to federal pen in dark web trafficking case
The costly side of Illinois' new marijuana trade that can't be revealed
Unhappy anniversary: Year after Aurora mass shooting, state police still battle revoked gun cards
How to spot fake NBA All Star Game merchandise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northbrook woman charged in Deerfield hit-and-run that critically hurt boy
'Drug Llama' to federal pen in dark web trafficking case
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
County Club Bar security guard wounded in Lakeview shooting
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Kanye West giving away free Yeezys in Chicago Friday, team says
NBA stars, Former President Barack Obama give back at All-Star Weekend service events
Show More
Hit-and-run driver dies after crashing minutes later a second time in Gurnee: police
Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning pickup truck
Cook County official indicted on bribery charges in red-light camera probe
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and cold
Chicago woman who forced boyfriend to drink bleach gets 15 years: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News